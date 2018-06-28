Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Nice and clean shop. The budtender was supper helpful showed us everything we wanted to see and anything similar he thought we would like. He was also super funny and friendly! They are super helpful and have amazing prices for their products. I am coming back soon!
antifirei
on August 8, 2018
The best shop I've been to in Lincoln County, and better selection than even Airway Heights. Great staff, super brands, and a little bit of everything. Also it is in an old bowling alley which is sort of unique.