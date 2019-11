VickyHB1961 on June 13, 2019

I Love Natural Remedies MMJ Enid, OK. I am thankful the owners, work really hard to provide the best quality products for the lowest prices. I did price comparisons in Enid, and found these are the best prices. They also have an amazing reward program for customer loyalty after 500 points you get 25.00 free to use. The quality of the products have already replaced two sleeping pills for my husband. The Bud Tenders are very knowledgeable about the products, and really friendly. Thank you for what you do.