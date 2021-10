This place is awesome! Great bud tenders and good prices for great quality! This is my go to dispensary, I'd suggest it to seasoned users as well as new, the staff is knowledgable and very helpful. If you know what you want this is your place, if you don't know what you want yet this is still your place. I've been to this location and the one in Gladstone and am extremely impressed with both, excited to see more in KC soon! Fingers crossed🤞