Pa0570 on September 1, 2019

I've been to this location quite a bit already. Great people, friendly environment, classy environment but every time I walk through the door I can't seem to get what I want I'm always looking for the higher potency concentrates and flowers it seems like I strike out when I go to the Buckhorn location I understand they just opened but man I would have really liked to have gotten the things I was looking for yesterday Saturday August 31st the day after the grand opening it would please me very much so if you guys were able to stock up and meet everybody's needs in this area there has been several people talking about how poor of an inventory you guys have maybe this comment could help not trying to be rude I had high expectations of this place I hope in due time you guys get your stuff together I will keep an eye on your menu and see if things change please don't take this the wrong way but I need to find somewhere that has the product I'm looking for that suits me I still have to travel 1.5 hours to get what I need I feel robbed of a good thing