Ironworker37
By far my favorite dispensary in Pennsylvania! The staff is amazing! Andrew the pharmacist really took a one on one approach and follows up often. A+
I didn't actually enter the shop because they had nothing I can afford. I thought they were all about getting people their medicine and it's more like the almighty dollar. The staff is rude condescending when you call them.
Staff is A+ ! Very polite and friendly! Thank u Casey for all the personal attention . I work at another dispensary so I am hard to impress ! Location has great parking and is very clean. Online ordering is another big plus for these guys. I Nothing but good things to say about nature’s medicine ! I Highly recommend a visit 😀
Thank you so much for taking the time to provide this feedback- WE so appreciate the opportunity to serve and look forward to seeing you again soon!
Nice little spot! Stopped in on a road trip and enjoyed my visit. Very friendly staff and decent selection of medicine.
Location is very convenient, staff are friendly and helpful, unfortunately the website menu never reflects what they actually have. I've been to this dispensary 4 times since it opened, and I'm never able to get what I saw on the website menu.. I'm also a little bit upset that they are the only dispensary that doesn't afford discounts to anyone other than military veterans.. they advertise Better Meds/ Lower Prices which doesn't seem very accurate to me, or the dozen or so folks I've talked with about Nature's Medicine.. Hopefully in the Near Future, they can get it together .. Sadly disappointed again!.. I'll be traveling a bit farther from now on, going to a different dispensary.
I've been to this location quite a bit already. Great people, friendly environment, classy environment but every time I walk through the door I can't seem to get what I want I'm always looking for the higher potency concentrates and flowers it seems like I strike out when I go to the Buckhorn location I understand they just opened but man I would have really liked to have gotten the things I was looking for yesterday Saturday August 31st the day after the grand opening it would please me very much so if you guys were able to stock up and meet everybody's needs in this area there has been several people talking about how poor of an inventory you guys have maybe this comment could help not trying to be rude I had high expectations of this place I hope in due time you guys get your stuff together I will keep an eye on your menu and see if things change please don't take this the wrong way but I need to find somewhere that has the product I'm looking for that suits me I still have to travel 1.5 hours to get what I need I feel robbed of a good thing
Kind and knowledgeable staff + great, diverse product selection= Nature’s Medicine
I was very excited to see a dispensary in Bloomsburg. This is a lot closer to my house than the hour and a half drive I was making to the other ones. They are still gaining traction as a business. They only have a few different brands right now. Hopefully, they will be fully stocked soon. Staff is extremely friendly and I felt very welcome.
Ever employee that you talked to was polite,you don't need a appointment for the first time
Excellent people working there! Super excited to have a dispensary in Bloomsburg. Very clean and organized with really nice people working there to help.