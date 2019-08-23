Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great selection and great service. Very friendly and knowledgeable. Will be back for sure!
reallymichelle0
on November 9, 2019
Great selection and friendly staff!! I will definitely be back!
Om_Trippy
on October 5, 2019
Picked up some Cheese, one of my fav strains, hands down. I have purchased Cheese strain from multiple dispensaries.
This Cheese flower I bought from New Med is the best I have ever had up to this point.
KelseyJackson98
on October 4, 2019
Loved my first visit! The guys explained everything to me and helped me understand. I will most defiantly be back!
Jessicax
on September 27, 2019
The men working were very friendly and very helpful. Good prices too!
LindsayG427
on September 14, 2019
Best flower in Newcastle and in okc
Raidermom21
on September 9, 2019
Great place! Products are great and priced right! Definitely my place to go. Dennis is helpful is knowledgeable about every product and willing to get what you want if he doesn’t have it. Must check this place out.
KING_NUBBS
on September 6, 2019
a very good place. very hospitable. and prices match the quality.
DWINBORN22
on September 5, 2019
great place great people. I am excited to go back.
Hrob1015
on September 2, 2019
Love everything about this dispensary! Great products and excellent service. I'm never disappointed with anything from here.