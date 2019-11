1KroniKDreamz8 on June 27, 2012

i luv going here its xcellent depending who serves u if ur lucky to be served by susan or phillip there great ppl susan n len really are there to help the sick with some of the highest quality meds in the state at 1 of the lowest price around the thing i personaly think needs fixing the meds are all one price like 4 example blue dream 22.5% is the same as a trainwreck thats at twelve % or the famouse white widow @22.5% and another ww @only12% cost the same i think there should be a A GRADE and a B GRADE meds but thanks len and susan for the xcellent service a multi times a week visitor