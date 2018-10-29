Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
They do not have the product I want, false advertising, they also want name and phone number to get daily discount, their rude. Go somewhere else.
Jer21
on April 10, 2019
I stopped at the Tri cities location today. Budtender was s
very knowledgeable. Took his time with showing me anything I wanted to see. He gave great suggestions. For only being open 2 weeks was impressed. Thanks!
Curtney
on March 14, 2019
Favorite place to go and I live in Wenatchee, always will to drive there for the service :)
G3RARD
on December 1, 2018
grate selection of grate product friends knowledgeable staff. was shy on funds they have a carma jar. I'll have to repay that when I pick up my pre rolls
MrsWilsonDupree
on November 22, 2018
love this place cant wait to see what they have for Christmas happy thanksgiving team.
WashingtonsBestBuds
on November 8, 2018
Customer service is not the best here. Aside from that one of my friends told me that they kept his change of over $10 when he tried to claim it. Be careful with your change people