Very helpful people here, great stock. Have tried several types of flower; always pleased with their selections!
sweetladibritt
on October 18, 2019
goes above and beyond to make sure customers are well tooken care of
Danjb
on October 4, 2019
Will be back! Great service, and prices! Tyler is a good dude!
ckardaras
on August 22, 2019
Great product great people and great prices.
Oblivion88
on August 19, 2019
Love this shop live nearby visit every other day sometimes twice a day when I’m having headaches, he is always helpful and really knows his stuff, they have amazing bud as well got a preroll of alien og and critical skunk tonight and they smelled amazing, They are still growing as well so there more to look at every week
StoneeeyB
on July 20, 2019
My impressions on the place, it was empty inside and wasn’t much to choose from. The place definitely is not as great as everyone says. The bud tender literally charged extra 16 cents for .02 grams on top of an OTD price. And not to mention the scale was janky. First and last visit for me, Thank you.
OKmedEdWanted
on June 25, 2019
amazing dispensary with top notch customer service! will be back!
Cass68
on June 23, 2019
A great addition to the neighborhood! Friendly people who know their stuff. Great selection, too.
Jennysbud
on June 21, 2019
Hands down, best product in OKC. My all time favorite place, they are knowledgeable and friendly....but honestly the best product I’ve found.