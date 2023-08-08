Ogre Village is a fast growing Brand. Started out as a grow first out of WATTS, OK and now we have two of many future dispensaries open! First one located in downtown Eufaula, OK (known for the 2nd largest man made lake in the U.S.) and the second located @614 Oklahoma Street in South Coffeyville, OK, 2.5 miles from Kansas border. Both locations are a Medical and Vape shop, therefore there is something for all types of customers. We do NOT discriminate and try to make everyone feel welcome and educate the best we can. Our motto is "Let Us Help YOU... Tame Your Inner OGRE!" Top Strains of FLOWER in the Harvest Fest Cup this year are Blueberry Muffin and Raspberry Parfait. Apothecary has processed out OGRE Ear Wax and they have been a lovely attribute to our product. We are proud of our SEED-To-SALE way of blooming and love to our products to be available to our canna-community at a low cost and with a high high!