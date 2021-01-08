1 star They don’t honor their word about first patients First-Time Patients GET A GOODIE BAG WITH, 1G KIEF, 1G TROPICANA COOKIES, 1- PREROLL, 1- 50MG THC HARD CANDY, 1- 50 MGCBD HARD CANDY, ETC. & YOUR 15% OFF ENTIRE ORDER!!!!!!!! I asked guy about bag on here he said we would have too many customers around the block if they did that. Well duh don’t advertise it if your liar! Most of weed in shop was outdoor with seeds! Which it should be banned. Very unprofessional gave me my two ounces in a sandwich bag. This is no way any shape a medical supplier a disgrace to the medical MJ industry shame on you!