The location is awesome, it's nice to have a dispo 5 minutes away. The strip mall is kind of tired out and a third grader laid out the spaces and traffic patterns in the parking lot. No queue outside so it's kind of a free for all when the get backed up checking people in. When you do get in the lobby, welcome: clean bright and corporate. I have had a bad experience with a budtender there. They're everywhere folks and you need to suck it up sometimes. Other than that visit, this is a good dispo.