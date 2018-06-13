Deeshaf on August 22, 2019

I'm an old lady without any knowledge of the products except what I've researched myself. The staff at Chambersburg was awesome! The pharmacist took so much time with me, patiently explaining why he thought this might do better for me than that, answered all my questions completely without big words and helped me decide what I might need to help with my conditions. The staff was helpful and very friendly. I didn't feel looked down on or judged. I felt like they were very interested in just trying to help. Today is 2 weeks since my visit and I can not believe how much better I feel. I'm still tapering off my pharmalogicals but I'm doing great and expect to be feeling a lot better once all that stuff is out of my system and the side effects go away. I very highly recommend this business. I was extremely hesitant and very nervous about the whole thing. They held my hand and gave me time to think. They're honestly all very helpful angels of mercy. Going back this afternoon.