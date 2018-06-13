TimBjr
Mean people. Not afraid to let you know they don't need your business. A very cruel bad energy there.
4.7
10 reviews
Uncomfortable atmosphere, on occasion I been treated less than respectfully. Some people are nice, some just stare at you. They need some competition. It can be stressful and cause anxiety issues.
It is very welcoming, comfortable and the staff is incredible!
Been a patient here for over a year and have never once had a bad experience. The staff are all so friendly and knowledgeable. They take the time to know you by name and genuinely care about how you are doing. They make great conversation in addition to recommending what would best help you. I will always recommend this dispensary to anyone i know who could benefit from the use of cannabis because the experience in this establishment makes it that much more worth it.
Thank you for the positive feedback Kerseykat! Our staff strives to make every patient feel comfortable and welcome! We look forward to your next visit!
I feel welcomed and not judged at all. All around Amazing people and atmosphere.
Thank you for the positive review Regina81. We strive to make our patients feel comfortable and welcome in our facility! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
I'm an old lady without any knowledge of the products except what I've researched myself. The staff at Chambersburg was awesome! The pharmacist took so much time with me, patiently explaining why he thought this might do better for me than that, answered all my questions completely without big words and helped me decide what I might need to help with my conditions. The staff was helpful and very friendly. I didn't feel looked down on or judged. I felt like they were very interested in just trying to help. Today is 2 weeks since my visit and I can not believe how much better I feel. I'm still tapering off my pharmalogicals but I'm doing great and expect to be feeling a lot better once all that stuff is out of my system and the side effects go away. I very highly recommend this business. I was extremely hesitant and very nervous about the whole thing. They held my hand and gave me time to think. They're honestly all very helpful angels of mercy. Going back this afternoon.
Hi Deeshaf. Thank you for the positive feedback! We are so glad to hear you have found relief! We look forward to your next visit!!
💕 Loved it here 💕 The Whole Staff made me feel comfortable. This was my 1st visit. But I'm coming back 😎✌ Thank you for making it an easy and comfortable task. Much Appreciated.
Thank you so much for the positive feedback! We look forward to your returning visits! ~Becca
This was my first time ever visiting a dispensary, and I was a nervous wreck, not having any knowledge about any of this. From the very beginning I was assured everything would be alright, and it was! It’s a learning process but I feel like they are here for me every step of the way.
Thank you so much for your feedback! We are so glad to hear we were able to ease your nerves and turn your experience into a positive one! Our patients always come first! We hope you come see us again soon! ~Becca
Great place. Everyone there is very knowledgeable and professional.
Thank you so much for the feedback! We are glad to hear you have had good experiences with us! We hope to see you again soon! ~Becca
Location is great, glad it looks professional outside and inside.. Super friendly, intelligent, attractive patient staff. Menu is loaded and updated frequently to make a pleasant shopping experience..only thing I could think of to make it better is a sampling area where you could try one hits of different strains to ensure you pick the right selection. Truly a perfect visit every time I stop in.
Thank you so much for the feedback! Unfortunately, at this point in PA we are unable to provide a sampling area. However, we will be sure to take this request into consideration as laws change and more options become available to better serve our patients! We hope to see you again soon! ~Becca