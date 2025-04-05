Last updated:
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Topical
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Ounce of Hope - Sanderlin Ave
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
5101 Sanderlin Ave #114, Memphis, TN 38137, Memphis, TN
License TNHDC24504
Storefront
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
11am - 6pm
tuesday
11am - 6pm
wednesday
11am - 6pm
thursday
11am - 6pm
friday
11am - 6pm
saturday
11am - 4pm
Promotions at Ounce of Hope - Sanderlin Ave
Updates from Ounce of Hope - Sanderlin Ave
0 Reviews of Ounce of Hope - Sanderlin Ave
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.