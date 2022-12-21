Nashville’s premier dispensary— best spot for gummies, flower, tinctures. Their new High Spirits drinks are a game changer when avoiding alcohol, and the staff will only look to steer you towards what you want and need.
I have become a regular customer of the East Nashville location. Great company to do business with and if you are lucky enough to get Cait or Chris as your contact then you are in very special hands. They are two great people who will gladly their best recommendations and service.
Larry A.