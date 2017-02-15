DanielleShedd
Great variety of product. Prices are amazing! And the staff is great, especially Jeremy! He is extremely knowledgeable and friendly and he always makes great suggestions based on my specific needs.
Friendly and very helpful. Never had any issues. Can't expect peninsula tenders to be able to compete with Anchorage prices.
Thank you for coming to see us and we're happy you enjoyed your visit! Hope to see you again.
Top notch property, people, & products. I'm a satisfied & loyal veteran customer. I've experienced great results after trying a variety of their products.
Thank you for the wonderful review! We appreciate your business, and always look forward to your visits!
It's a nice store. Smart location. even though it's legal I have talked to others who still feel it is very taboo to be seen entering a dispensary but this one is tucked back off the main highway so I would recommend it to people who feel that way. The prices have jumped up a bit which sucks. This is a good place on the peninsula but price wise I think I would rather stock up on my monthly trip to anchorage. Front staff in the glass shop was super smiley and friendly, I didn't get the same vibe from the employee in the back shop tho. I am a newb and i have questions about strains so i ask, seemed to bother her with my questions. maybe just an off day...
Thank you for coming in to see us! We're so sorry that you felt like one of our budtenders was bothered by your questions, we want our customers to feel comfortable and free to ask whatever questions they may have! Thank you for leaving us a review, we love getting feedback from our customers so we can work on getting better everyday!
Super friendly staff, good deals. right next to my house. Good stufffffff
Thank you for coming by and for taking the time to leave us a review we really appreciate it! :)
Great relaxing environment, a wonderful well educated staff, and the best product grown and sold on the Kenai penninsula. their grape ape is everything your looking for in a heavy hitting indica. but their super lemon haze is a great up lifting sativa.
Thank you for stopping by and for giving us a great review! We are very pleased you liked our store and products. We look forward to serving you again soon.
I like how spacious the facility is, the atmosphere is great. Knowledgeable and friendly staff and the products are high quality...opium is one of my favorites! 👍🏼
Thank you for the lovely review! We are very pleased to hear you enjoyed our facility and our products. We hope to see you again.
Nice relaxing store. Definitely an awesome experience. Variety of products and friendly staff. I hope the vote goes well for them.
Thank you for your support and awesome review. We are glad you enjoyed your experience with us, hope to see you again.
Quality product at a great price!
Thank you for the nice review. We hope to serve you again soon.
excellent and friendly staff, and the best selection/ prices on the penninsula
Thank you for coming in to see us and for the review. We are pleased you enjoy our selection and prices, we look forward to seeing you again!