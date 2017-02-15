mudderfauker on September 19, 2017

It's a nice store. Smart location. even though it's legal I have talked to others who still feel it is very taboo to be seen entering a dispensary but this one is tucked back off the main highway so I would recommend it to people who feel that way. The prices have jumped up a bit which sucks. This is a good place on the peninsula but price wise I think I would rather stock up on my monthly trip to anchorage. Front staff in the glass shop was super smiley and friendly, I didn't get the same vibe from the employee in the back shop tho. I am a newb and i have questions about strains so i ask, seemed to bother her with my questions. maybe just an off day...