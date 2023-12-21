DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - Candler
Shop by category
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - Candler
Leafly member since 2025
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Promotions at Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - Candler
Updates from Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - Candler
0 Reviews of Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - Candler
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.