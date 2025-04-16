DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
PurLife - Alamogordo
Ratings and reviews of PurLife - Alamogordo
(6 reviews)
4.3
Quality
4.3
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-6 of 6
o........a
April 16, 2025
Great quality and an amazing price. The menu is vast and smokes beautifully. My go to store really.
Dispensary response:
In a city full of choices, thank you for choosing our dispensary! Thanks for taking the time to rate us 5 stars and for leaving us some positive feedback!
April 18, 2025
S........3
December 27, 2022
Verified Shopper
Always the best customer service. My favorite store in town.
Dispensary response:
In a city full of choices, thank you for choosing our dispensary! Thanks for taking the time to rate us 5 stars and for leaving us some positive feedback!
January 4, 2023
x........t
March 8, 2023
Best prices in town, trust me ive checked!
Dispensary response:
In a city full of choices, thank you for choosing our dispensary! Thanks for taking the time to rate us 5 stars and for leaving us some positive feedback!
March 27, 2023
a........r
April 18, 2022
Verified Shopper
Can’t manage online menu. Orders placed and not filled products apparently appear on menu with an updated time of “a moment ago” and told they never had product . Check back later and more profits added and ones they never had still not removed. Placing online orders for me is great in a time crunch, my time was crunched .
Dispensary response:
Thanks for taking the time to bring this to our attention. Your feedback helps us get better. We are looking into this issue and hope to resolve it promptly and accurately.
April 25, 2022
n........o
May 31, 2022
I'm not going to lie, I currently work here. But first and foremost I was a customer! I moved to NM last year before everything went Rec. While I was waiting for my Med card, I checked out a few different dispensaries in town. PurLife was by far my favorite. Right when you walk in it smells super clean and super, well... dank. It smells amazing, lol All of the associates are super friendly, they protect your information with HIPAA regulations due to still being a Medicinal facility as well. If you have any questions they don't rush you along, and they will make recommendations based upon what you like. Overall, even if I didn't work here, it would be my favorite dispensary in town. Love love love.
Dispensary response:
We are so grateful for your kind words. Thanks for sharing your review with us and the community. We really appreciate the opportunity to serve all our patients and we look forward to everyone's next visit!
June 1, 2022
m........r
June 24, 2022
The best in Alamogordo by far. I like their 15% Vet discount and how slick they operate. And I was surprised by the quality of the weed and how they keep their inventory up to date on Leafly.
Dispensary response:
Thanks so much for the perfect rating, your loyalty, friendship and business! We promise to always strive to exceed your expectations as far as our quality and price. Thank you for taking the time to leave us such a great review- we appreciate you!
August 30, 2022