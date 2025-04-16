I'm not going to lie, I currently work here. But first and foremost I was a customer! I moved to NM last year before everything went Rec. While I was waiting for my Med card, I checked out a few different dispensaries in town. PurLife was by far my favorite. Right when you walk in it smells super clean and super, well... dank. It smells amazing, lol All of the associates are super friendly, they protect your information with HIPAA regulations due to still being a Medicinal facility as well. If you have any questions they don't rush you along, and they will make recommendations based upon what you like. Overall, even if I didn't work here, it would be my favorite dispensary in town. Love love love.