First time here and let me say, they were very knowledgeable, friendly and super exciting about the herb. I bought some tangerine dream, Durban poison and their strain called Carolina skunkberry, these were their indoor strains . They looked and smelled as pretty as they tasted. These are definitely bowl strains.. the Chimara strain as their outdoor and burned perfectly. This is definitely my new place. Check it out if you’re in the area. It’s in a local brewery..