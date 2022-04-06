The Purple Cow Dispensary is brought to you by a group of Montana natives advocating for responsible cannabis use. We support both medical and recreational use and are proud to provide the Billings community with carefully crafted products. We will open in Spring 2022 and look forward to welcoming you. Our team is dedicated to intentional cultivation, an approachable retail space with knowledgable team members to assist. We are the newest dispensary in Yellowstone county and look forward to both experienced consumers as well as those who are newly curious about cannabis. We are located at 7250 Entryway Drive, just off the Zoo Drive exit in Billings.