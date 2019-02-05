Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great staff. Cesar and Jason helped me pick out the perfect prerolls.
MaDOS
on November 22, 2019
This is a great shop with hands on customer service. Their associates, Cesar and Jason, were able to answer any questions I had about their strains, accessories, and the grow process. Their receipts are made of hemp paper and inked with soybean ink, making it completely smokable.
Daddydrew1890
on November 22, 2019
Very professional and informant. Will definitely be back.
Tegridyjungle13
on October 11, 2019
Had a really great experience and will definitely come back!!!
Abarr32
on October 10, 2019
Great bud, great prices!!
Taybuni3
on September 30, 2019
Compassion, knowledge, and quality product keep us going back. Highly recommended.
Blondiegirl_73
on September 20, 2019
I love the service here. Very kind wonderful people working. Also the point system makes it worth the drive. The edibles are amazing!!! Flower is straight up beautiful!!!Thumbs up and keep up the good work.