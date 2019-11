tdish73 on July 11, 2019

Yesterday was my first experience buying legally. As soon as I walked in the door there was nothing but kindness and respect. I told them what I wanted, they got me what I needed. Great place in my opinion. The only problem with that experience was my own fault. I bought gummies, ran some more errands, got home, took the gummies out of the bag... they melted. that's all on me. I'm sure it will still be fun. Check this place out, they're great!