skyhi497 on June 21, 2019

I attended the Soft Opening of Rise Bonita Springs on May 31st. The new location is off US-41 just after the Rural King plaza. When I arrived, I noticed an NBC news van in the parking lot and didn’t think anything of it. It was the Soft Opening and the staff did seem a little stressed, however, I was greeted by a warm and welcoming team. Upon entering the building, I am immediately reminded of the same peaceful, Boho atmosphere and décor that the Rise Pinellas Park embodied. The cute antique furniture that is light and beachy is accented along with some larger wood statement pieces like the huge dark wood cubicles that I absolutely love! The artwork is calming and depicts different plants including the beautiful cannabis plant. There is a nice sitting area along with a wood and glass product display case, several registers and an express pickup counter. The dispensary is extremely spacious in the back however the waiting area could become cramped on promotional or event days. The energy at Rise is a serene, beachy, tranquil, bohemian, Florida care-free vibe that creates such a perfectly comfortable atmosphere for sick and stressed out patients. My experience behind the curtain was amazing. This was the soft opening and they were very staffed, however, among the team a few shinning stars stood out. Greta was a sweet soul upfront that added to my overall experience she was kind and friendly perfect for the front! My Cannasseur/ Cashier J.P. was wonderful. He was very pleasant, soft spoken and good at his job. Another gem was Ryan he was competent regarding cannabis and honest and helpful with my purchase. The manager Mike was also an extremely nice free-spirited man who was not only running the show but was also being interviewed by NBC2. The feelgood staff was friendly, knowledgeable and easy going. This creates the perfect vibe for a Florida dispensary. This being my first time purchasing anything at this location I received 25% off my order! I bought two disposable pens and two eighths of flower. My purchase was $160, and I scored a $40 discount. My current favorite The Feel Collection product is the CBN Tincture. My favorite Rythm product other than the flower of course is the Lovelace 300 MG Heal Disposable Pen. Overall, I was extremely pleased with my first time at Rise Bonita Springs. As I was leaving I was stopped by manager Mike and he asked if I would be ok with being briefly interviewed by NBC2. I gladly accepted and spoke to the camera about my personal pros and comments about the new dispensary. Bonita Springs has six great options for dispensaries and I believe this Rise is one of its best. I will be returning shortly with friends and family to enjoy this awesome Medical Cannabis Dispensary. Thank you again, Bonita Springs Team!