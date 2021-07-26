I love this dispensary. I've seen many in NJ, NV, CO, MA, and find this location compares favourable with best in the other states, as far as medical locations go. The facility is clean and spacious. There are more than 12 positions for transactions. On entering and providing ID to security, they buzz you through to reception to check-in (short form for newbie's to fill-out). I already knew what I wanted and one of their great staff took my order. There's an ATM (two?), displays of product and merch, and some seating. It has off-street parking, too. This location opened a month or so ago and it's become my favorite. The staff are very friendly and helpful. They'll help you find a strain to get you by.