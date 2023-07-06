RISE cannabis dispensary Danville is open now & offering medical cannabis for delivery, in-store and online shopping. We offer a range of high and low-potency THC and CBD products perfect for beginners and cannabis connoisseurs. Find dispensary deals and discounts on your favorite products. Located in Danville, RISE is a 4-minute drive from the Danville Science Center and a 6-minute from Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History with plenty of free parking. Our RISE Danville cannabis dispensary is located near Danville Mall, Walmart, and Food Lion. Don't be afraid to stop by RISE before or after a visit to nearby Ballou Park or The Tank Museum. Shop our RISE medical menu now!