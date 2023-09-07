I attended the AI meet & greet on 9/2. I was not only blown away with THE G.O.A.T., but also impressed with the dispensary as well!! The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable, especially the pharmacist Mathew! He helped me understand the difference between terpenes, and to pick out what suits my needs best!! I was impressed with the kiosks, cleanliness, decor, etc., an overall GREAT experience!!!