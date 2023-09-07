This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
I attended the AI meet & greet on 9/2. I was not only blown away with THE G.O.A.T., but also impressed with the dispensary as well!! The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable, especially the pharmacist Mathew! He helped me understand the difference between terpenes, and to pick out what suits my needs best!! I was impressed with the kiosks, cleanliness, decor, etc., an overall GREAT experience!!!