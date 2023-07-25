306 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
RISE Dispensaries Silver Spring (Adult Use)
Leafly member since 2023
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Photos of RISE Dispensaries Silver Spring (Adult Use)
Show all photos
4 Reviews of RISE Dispensaries Silver Spring (Adult Use)
see all reviews
h........y
July 15, 2023
great all around
o........5
July 11, 2023
Very nice staff, have made it incredibly easy to visit. I’ve gone three times and they’ve always had answers to my questions or know when to leave me alone when it looks like I’m good! Going to become my regular place.
S........8
July 10, 2023
very good
r........k
July 8, 2023
Pleasantly surprised how easy it was to preorder online and pickup within a couple hours. Nice selection too.