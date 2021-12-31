Promotions
15% off Military Discount
Restrictions Apply
15% off State Insurance Discount
Restrictions Apply
$50 Patient Re-enrollment- Spend $150, get $50 off first two orders
Restrictions Apply
$50 New Patients Special, $200 off ($50 off first four orders of $150 or more)
Restrictions Apply
$11.50 New Patient Vape Special - Free Battery with first Vape Purchase (New Patients only)
Restrictions Apply
Clear the vault deals. Select products between 20-40% off! Click here to see the deals!
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.