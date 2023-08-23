I loved everything about this location (Willmar) in comparison to RISE St. Cloud. My order was ready when I arrived, no waiting at all (wait times in St Cloud are up to 2 hours past your scheduled appointment). Employees here are kind and respectful and know what they are doing. They have a sense of urgency and professionalism that St Cloud is lacking. Also loved the drive-thru! Willmar will definitely be my go to dispensary now, even though I live much closer to St Cloud. Fantastic experience!