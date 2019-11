AngelShyne on August 3, 2019

I have been here 2x now. As a mom with kiddos and no one to watch, this dispensary work wonderfully with me. I can place an order then have it brought out to me. Their flower is amazing and they have a wonderful selection with great prices. The budtenders answer all my questions with being a newbie. I also got a good quality vape battery with Cartel cart for a great price. They answered all my vape questions and assisted the best they could.