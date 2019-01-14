Promotions
Browse in-store only promotions.
Get a Hot Hash Coffee, a Pre-Roll Jumbo, and an Edible for $15* *Plus Tax
Veterans get 15% off any product we carry.
Must be able to show proof of former service.
Bubba Kush and Green Crack on sale for $11.50 per gram.
$8.50 off purchase off a Martian when you buy one or more pre-roll!!!
Get your 5 star shatter on sale for the 4 star price. All wax priced to the tier below. 5 star - $33 4 star - $28
10 a.m.-noon 10% Percent off entire purchase
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 10% Off entire purchase between 2pm-4pm
15 % Off all smoking accessories
All Mega Doomer Brownies $14
