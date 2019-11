TruthPeace on April 28, 2018

I am a FEMALE DISABLED RETIRED ARMY VETERAN. I live in pain and emotional imbalance. I am grateful for how SACRED GARDEN has treated me, and how they HELP VETERANS! (S.G. gives us a discount). ALICIA is my ANGEL!! I walked into S.G. In great physical and mental anguish, and Alicia guided me with great compassion and loving kindness to what I needed!! Alicia, is now my most precious, calming person, who knows what I need at SACRED GARDEN!! I have NO need to go anywhere else.