Seed of Life Labs - Billings Sugar Ave
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

BillingsMontana
1636.8 miles away
201 products | Last updated:

Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

Seed Of Life Labs is dedicated to cultivating the highest quality of medical cannabis using only organic and non-toxic compounds. We have eliminated the use of harmful chemicals and procedures from our growing process, and cultivation is done in the highest quality setting. Seed Of Life Labs’ products are of the highest quality, potency, and purity — nothing less. With a combined decade of experience in the Montana Medical Marijuana Program, we pride ourselves on having the knowledge, skills, and capability to provide you with the highest quality product, for the best price, in a manner 100% compliant with the Montana medical marijuana laws. Our staff has experience in pharmacology, neuroscience, and psychology, while holding collegiate science degrees. We truly pride ourselves on our knowledge of the plant and our knowledge of what amazing benefits cannabis can provide for an individual’s specific needs. Health and safety are our top priorities. Founded in 2017, our SOLL purpose is providing top quality product, customer service, and accurate information in regards to this wonderful plant and it’s many medical benefits. The owner has been a lifetime citizen of Montana, and an active member of the Billings community, which we feel is important in this new industry. Please, contact us with any questions, or if you’d like to become a patient!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 4
41 Sugar Ave, Billings, MT
License D-100153
StorefrontMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
9am - 7:50pm
monday
9am - 7:50pm
tuesday
9am - 7:50pm
wednesday
9am - 7:50pm
thursday
9am - 7:50pm
friday
9am - 7:50pm
saturday
9am - 7:50pm

Photos of Seed of Life Labs - Billings Sugar Ave

4 Reviews of Seed of Life Labs - Billings Sugar Ave

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere