Seed Of Life Labs is dedicated to cultivating the highest quality of medical cannabis using only organic and non-toxic compounds. We have eliminated the use of harmful chemicals and procedures from our growing process, and cultivation is done in the highest quality setting. Seed Of Life Labs’ products are of the highest quality, potency, and purity — nothing less. With a combined decade of experience in the Montana Medical Marijuana Program, we pride ourselves on having the knowledge, skills, and capability to provide you with the highest quality product, for the best price, in a manner 100% compliant with the Montana medical marijuana laws. Our staff has experience in pharmacology, neuroscience, and psychology, while holding collegiate science degrees. We truly pride ourselves on our knowledge of the plant and our knowledge of what amazing benefits cannabis can provide for an individual’s specific needs. Health and safety are our top priorities. Founded in 2017, our SOLL purpose is providing top quality product, customer service, and accurate information in regards to this wonderful plant and it’s many medical benefits. The owner has been a lifetime citizen of Montana, and an active member of the Billings community, which we feel is important in this new industry. Please, contact us with any questions, or if you’d like to become a patient!