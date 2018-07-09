Mds1504 on August 9, 2019

My fiancé and I loved this shop! Staff was very friendly and we love her approach to how she runs her business. She was knowledgeable, had great products and highest quality. No chemicals used. I would highly recommend anyone to stop in and check this place out! The apothecary section of the store is a very cool addition to her cannabis store. Thanks for the outstanding customer service you provided us with!!!