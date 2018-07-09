Kylerhascats
love it here
5.0
9 reviews
My fiancé and I loved this shop! Staff was very friendly and we love her approach to how she runs her business. She was knowledgeable, had great products and highest quality. No chemicals used. I would highly recommend anyone to stop in and check this place out! The apothecary section of the store is a very cool addition to her cannabis store. Thanks for the outstanding customer service you provided us with!!!
love this place. Lauren is the sweetest. gave me a very nice gift. so Impressed. telling everyone
An absolutely unparalleled positive experience all around. Lauren has an effervescent magick about her that is personable, magnetic, and genuine. I cannot wait to go back!
I just love them! The staff is friendly and knowledgeable about all the products they sell. I have recommended them to many friends and family. You couldn't ask for better service.
Loved the experience I had there! Very knowledgable and helpfully :)
Really nice store , very knowledgeable w/cartridges 👍🏼 high quality !! Was very happy
The commitment to Herbal Medicinals of all kinds makes their approach to Cannabis truly unique. Great store and staff !
Friendly staff an amazing selection of herbs, teas and flowers. I highly recommend them. They are very knowledgeable with regards to herbs, teas and flowers. Check them out.