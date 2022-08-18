overpriced alot of mid grade going for top shelf price sold in small amounts so people can make more money greddy people not alot of oz prices because they sell in 8ths to make more money how you gonna run a marijuana dispensary and not be allowed to smell your product before you buy that's how alot of people make their decision on what to buy COVID being an excuse now is Bs maybe a year ago but now come on as a last resort I'd go to this place again my opinion tho I like Salamanca NY there shops out there have reasonable prices and wide selection of ozs and their flower is of way better quality bigger buds not pop corn buds that's not cured right and smells like hay if youve done research flower that smells like hay is not cured right but go to the dancing turtle and u won't smell hay but some skunky smelling or pine sole smelling other smells as well cuz you can smell and examine your flower better there that is my choice just a little farther well worth it won't be going here again had to go this time cuz I borrowed a car to drive there and they didn't want me driving to far so this place was half the distance if you have a choice to go to where you want I'd drive right past this place better than basom bud depot I'll give them that basom got garbage quality so at least they got a few good strains but your gonna pay more here than most places