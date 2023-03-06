Southwest Dispensary (Coming Soon!)
Southwest Dispensary (Coming Soon!)
Hello and welcome to Southwest Dispensary, where we provide an alternative natural way of healing with our quality cannabis products! You will find everything and anything you need at any time of day or night because, WE ARE OPEN 24-7! We carry a variety of brand name products and offer a broad array of cannabis flower, edibles, concentrates etc. Our goal is to provide you with the highest level of care and cultivate the best cannabis that will best suit your needs!
421 Avenida De Mesilla, Suite C, Las Cruces, NM
License CCD-MICB-2022-0063-RTLR
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
12am - 11:59pm
monday
12am - 11:59pm
tuesday
12am - 11:59pm
wednesday
12am - 11:59pm
thursday
12am - 11:59pm
friday
12am - 11:59pm
saturday
12am - 11:59pm
Photos of Southwest Dispensary (Coming Soon!)
