Carkner on November 13, 2019

Second time visiting Spirit Leaf. I’ve lived in town for over 20 years and was impressed with the Sensi Star and customer service at this store. I can still get twice as much product on the black market for the price paid but decided to return again given the quality of the product purchased. Second time round I decided to weigh the supposed 3.5 I bought of Sensi Star. I assure you my scale is bang on. Weighed in at about 3.39. Called the store to voice my concern given the price paid and was simply told there was nothing they can do. I was told that it would have been weighed at 3.5 originally and probably lost weight in transit. Fair enough, but that’s not my problem. If I’m paying $51 for 3.5 I want 3.5, so maybe the government should be overweighing slightly so customers get the amount they paid for. Anyways, back to the black market for me. This left a bad taste in my mouth. Spirit Leaf isn’t to blame but I expect them to solve the issue being slightly shorted. Far to expensive to have anything less than paid for.