Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)
738.9 miles away
Leafly member since 2023
1319 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite A, Oxford, MS
License DSPY011836
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
k........2
5 days ago
I really enjoyed the customer service at Star buds in Oxford, Ms. They were very informative and I walked out of there with the crescendo and OG Cush. I must admit that I really enjoy the hybrid strain. I look forward to doing more business at this location