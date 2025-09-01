DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Starlife Dispensary
2 Reviews of Starlife Dispensary
n........e
September 1, 2025
This place is new, so it was my first time coming to Starlife and I was excited because it's so close to where I live north of White Plains AND there's free parking! There was a great selection of everything I needed and wanted. The guys working in the were so nice and helpful. This is my new shop and I can't wait to go back!
k........e
September 28, 2025
StarLife has become my go-to place for everything that can help me to stay intentionally elevated. The team is FANtastic...offering insights and education as to the best mix for me. When I visit, the feeling is that I'm the customer (who might have travelled a long way) and my needs and questions matter. Thank you StarLife team!!!