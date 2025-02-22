Had a good experience visiting a dispensary for the first time at the Story location in Forest Park. The store was nice and clean and my budtender Emma helped me select some products that suited my needs. Thanks Story staff for making it an enjoyable experience!
I love this place. Sheri was the BEST! She helped me find what I needed. Super friendly and kind. I'm definitely a regular now. She makes you feel like they appreciate my business and I like that. I'm never embarrassed to ask her a question. The whole store is great!!
Great little store! Perfect location so I don't have to go all the way into the city. Plenty of staff available, even at busy times. Very helpful and pleasant. Have all the brands you like at competitive prices.