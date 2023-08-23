Menu:
Rec
234 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Story Cannabis - Silver Spring
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 12
12355 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
License D-18-00044
cash acceptedstorefrontdelivery
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Updates
Leafly Menu LIVE!
July 18, 2023
1 Review of Story Cannabis - Silver Spring
see all reviews
A........t
June 30, 2023
This crew is awesome. Friendly, professional, and the prices are right. I strongly recommend.