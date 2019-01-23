Awhitman1386 on August 28, 2019

Led me to believe they had the same prerolls in stock as St Pete. Nope they are just charging full price for half the percentage. I went back and informed them of what they did but no refunds or exchanges, so now I am stuck with schwag that doesn’t even work. No other company I’ve been to pulls a bait and switch like this. They clearly don’t care about their patients. Don’t waste your money here. The manager tried to tell me there would be a coaching but she didn’t even find out who I was working with. She also lied and said she had no others in stock even though customer care said they have two strains there and suggested I exchange it, only to be turned away at the store. I’ll never come back.