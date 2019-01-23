Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Knowledgable, friendly staff, fast service, very happy shopping here.
arayasunshine_
on November 4, 2019
The staff is very kind, helpful, and professional
Boper10
on September 19, 2019
No strains no sale!
Awhitman1386
on August 28, 2019
Led me to believe they had the same prerolls in stock as St Pete. Nope they are just charging full price for half the percentage. I went back and informed them of what they did but no refunds or exchanges, so now I am stuck with schwag that doesn’t even work. No other company I’ve been to pulls a bait and switch like this. They clearly don’t care about their patients. Don’t waste your money here. The manager tried to tell me there would be a coaching but she didn’t even find out who I was working with. She also lied and said she had no others in stock even though customer care said they have two strains there and suggested I exchange it, only to be turned away at the store. I’ll never come back.
bigmomoness
on May 31, 2019
Love the staff& products
Lazarus_Edison
on May 16, 2019
I have had several great experiences with Surterra. The atmosphere is very comfortable, everyone working there has an amazing knowledge of Medical Cannabis. I was suggested products that have changed my life... My children have their father back, and I am living my best life. Thank you Surterra!
Cannabee0420
on April 11, 2019
Wonderful atmosphere and great first time patient experience. staff is very friendly and knowledgeable of products and the endocannabanoid system.