Jax3417 on December 9, 2019

So the store is beautiful. The people are very nice, but know NOTHING about what they have in stock. I asked about cartridges, was shown them on the wall and asked about the different types and strains. (the names of the items are relief, zen etc.) the person working couldn't tell me if they were a blend, if they ran sativa or indica or if it was one strain. Finally, he shows me that they have some flower (after he couldn't answer my questions about the carts). He shows me the one strain and I said no thank you, I'll take a cartridge. After about 15 minutes where the person who was supposed to bring out my item from the back finished chatting, I was rung up. The price was super low and I said "wow your carts are a great price!". I get home much later and open my purchase to find flower prerolls that I declined. I will not be going back to this location and am avoiding the chain now.