GanjaCookie13 on February 29, 2020

This company exceeds every expectations you could have for an upscale medical cannabis dispensary. The coordinators are extremely mindful about catering to each patients needs. Not only are the products setting the bar for others, the overall atmosphere is comforting, inviting, and warm. You will want to bring your friends and family along with you, to experience this awesome shop. Surterra provides plenty of knowledge and they love sharing it with all!