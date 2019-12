Robinhoffpauir772 on November 24, 2019

The entire staff from Amber to Harley, Hannah, Lorenzo, Lewis, and even India were so helpful and knowledgeable. If you are looking for a dispensary that is clean, fair priced, and will remember your name then there is NO WHERE ELSE to go! After living in Denver for 7 years i didn't think i would find a place down here that would match selection and knowledge. But i found it!!! Thank yall