Mr.Thompson311 on September 27, 2019

Let me tell you this is the absolute worst experience I've ever had in any dispensary let alone in the Tallahassee "wellness center" of Surterra. I spend a great amount of money in this establishment over $1,000 the month of August alone. Several employees at this location have misdispensed my meds on numerous occasions. Jessica Hasapes, Ciara Carr and Dana DiBartolomeo are all horrible employees and should be fired!