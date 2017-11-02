Ciwop
Great store with consistently effective products. The Staff are so knowledgeable and helpful, they go out of their way every time to help patients.
Let me tell you this is the absolute worst experience I've ever had in any dispensary let alone in the Tallahassee "wellness center" of Surterra. I spend a great amount of money in this establishment over $1,000 the month of August alone. Several employees at this location have misdispensed my meds on numerous occasions. Jessica Hasapes, Ciara Carr and Dana DiBartolomeo are all horrible employees and should be fired!
Very up scale
Surprisingly, this was my favorite dispensary. The atmosphere is incredibly nice and laid back. They allow patience to bring friends or family into visit and also pet friendly. Cons They don’t sell flower however I was informed they will be by the end of July 2019. Pros Pet friendly, allows guest, offers accommodations and awesome clothing line of material
First time patient discount is great! Try their syringes! The relief one is the best. Very potent.
Professional and friendly staff
Awesome atmosphere and service. It's always amazing there. There is a nice wooden box able with chairs when you first walk in. Also there i complimentary coffee. It's very warm, welcoming, comfortable, and professional. They have a simple range of products that are easy to understand and use.
The pure reserve distillate is great thanks surterra for finally treating us like adults a little.
Not for me!