I LOVE Texoma Tumbleweed Durant! This little shop has everything from quality flower to amazing wax. They have a large selection of prerolls and edibles. They have something for everyone and I definitely recommend this dispensary to everyone!
The staff is super knowledgeable and if they don’t know something they look it up rather than lie to you!! The quality and selection for medical Cannabis is outstanding there is something for everyone in every price range as well!! Will for sure be coming back all the time!!
