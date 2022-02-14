The Bad Company
Promotions
All new customers get 10% off of everything in the store, make sure you capitalize on your first visit!
All veterans and first responders enjoy 10% off of everything in the store every day. We at The Bad Company sincerely thank you for everything that you do, and we are located right next to Kaufman's for your shopping convenience.
Bring in your school badge and get 10% off of your order every day!
Come on in for your birthday and enjoy a $1 half gram pre-roll on us!
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.