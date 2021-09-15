Shop all dispensaries in Albuquerque, NM
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Albuquerque for adults age 21 or over.
- Yes, Albuquerque is home to many recreational marijuana dispensaries.
- There are 58 marijuana dispensaries in Albuquerque, NM.
- Adults may buy up to 2 ounces (56 grams) of weed in Albuquerque.
- Dispensary laws in Albuquerque mandates that in order to enter a dispensary, you must be at least 21 years old or older with a valid identification card or medical marijuana card issued by the state of New Mexico
- No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to go to the dispensary in Albuquerque, NM since recreational dispensaries are legal.
- No. Smoking weed in public is illegal in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
- No, you do not need a prescription from a doctor to buy marijuana in Albuquerque.
- Yes, you can buy weed online in Albuquerque at Leafly.com for pick-up at your neighborhood dispensary.