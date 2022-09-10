2 Reviews of The Dead End Dispensary
a........y
September 10, 2022
Dead end indeed. Was sold FAKE vape pods and the flower barely got me high. I don't care if it's on the reservation and unregulated, you sell fake pods you are being dishonest (and possibly dangerous) to your customers. They don't deserve praise if they technically poison (give something that was not expected to the consumer) their customers. Deserve to fail or need to wise up. 1 out of5 across the board easily.
E........3
July 7, 2022
I shopped around many places on the territory before finding this shop, and it's been my go to ever since. The flower and oil are second to none & the staff are extremely friendly. I highly recommend Dead End to anyone looking for that top shelf flower.